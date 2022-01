AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews have put out a fire at a condo in west Austin, the fire department said.

The Austin Fire Department said crews were working to put out a fire at a unit at 6000 Shepherd Mountain Cove Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tweeted the fire went to a second alarm. A third-floor balcony fire extended into the attic, AFD said.

A condo unit at 6000 Shepherd Mountain Cove in west Austin caught fire on Jan. 26, 2022, according to Austin Fire. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

