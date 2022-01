Crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned building Monday in northeast Austin. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned building Monday in northeast Austin.

Austin Fire said crews were responding to a building at 2215 E. Anderson Lane just before 12 p.m.

The location is on the service road near the Anderson Ramp to U.S. Highway 290 westbound.

The building is abandoned, officials said.

KXAN has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates.