No injuries reported at car lot fire in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a south Austin car lot is under control, officials said Wednesday.

Austin Fire said the fire was at a storage building at an automotive lot located at 6940 South Interstate 35. The address is listed as Long Motors.

A fire at a south Austin car lot is under control, officials said Wednesday. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

The fire was under control just after 12:10 p.m. The building and two vehicles were a total loss, AFD said.

The fire near southbound I-35 and William Cannon also appeared to have southbound lanes of I-35 blocked.

Expect delays in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.