AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the vacant Dart Bowl building Wednesday evening.

The department tweeted at 5:34 p.m. that the fire was under control, and that the cause was under investigation. A couple hours later, the department tweeted it was working to clear remaining smoke from the building with 110 mph wind from its Smoke Buster machine.

Crews respond to fire at Dart & Bowl building (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department) Crews respond to fire at Dart & Bowl building (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department) Crews respond to fire at Dart & Bowl building (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department) Crews respond to fire at Dart & Bowl building (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department) Crews respond to fire at Dart & Bowl building (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

Dart Bowl was a popular bowling alley that opened in 1958 and closed in 2020 after battling the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought on. Co-owner John Donovan told KXAN at the time that he fought the decision for weeks.

“I feel sad, I feel heartbroken,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of guilt, wishing I’d been able to find a way to keep it together.”

It’s unclear if the building was damaged in the fire.