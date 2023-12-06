AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, first responders were able to successfully rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle in north Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a vehicle rescue call was initiated at 11:56 a.m. in the 6900-7400 blocks of Interstate 35 heading south.

ATCEMS said the Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded to the incident.

AFD said one person in the vehicle was pinned by the dash. Crews were stabilizing the patient and used tools to extricate the patient before handing them off to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS medics declared the patient a trauma alert, so they will be taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Officials said to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.