AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halloween may still be more than a week away, but the city of Austin is already getting ready for the Christmas season.

Crews from Austin Energy installed the iconic Zilker Holiday Tree at Zilker Park Friday.

The 155-foot ‘tree’ — one of Austin’s original 31 moonlight towers — is decorated with 39 strings of LED lights, each containing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs, according to Austin Energy. There are 3,309 lights on the tree in total.

The yellow bulbs are strategically placed on each string to give the tree its “distinctive and dizzying swirl pattern,” the city said in a press release.

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Energy crews installing the Zilker Holiday Tree on Oct. 20, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 26 with performances by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble and a cappella group the Austonettes.