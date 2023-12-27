AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas has come and gone, and now folks are looking ahead to the new year.

Some people make New Year’s resolutions with the goal of transforming themselves, others might just want Zilker Park to be transformed back into a park after hosting the Trail of Lights.

If you’re in the latter group of people, you’re in luck. Crews began taking down the millions of lights Tuesday after the 59th annual Trail of Lights came to a close last week.

Zilker Park anticipates being back to normal by Jan. 8.

The Trail of Lights Foundation said over 1,000 volunteers helped bring the magic of the holiday tradition to life this year and planning for next year will begin in just a few weeks, starting in January.

2024 will mark the Trail of Lights’ 60th anniversary.