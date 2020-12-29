5 displaced after fire on Wentworth Drive in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews were able to put out a fire at a building in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., AFD said crews were called out for a structure fire on in the 6900 block of Wentworth Drive.

The residential area off Loyola Lane has houses and what seems to be small apartments and duplexes. Austin Fire said all people inside the building in question were able to get out.

Videos show firefighters moving to “defensive” operations, and the department was switching between defensive and “offensive attacks” to try and put the fire out.

An update about an hour after crews were called out said the fire was extinguished. As a result, five residents from three units are displaced. The fourth unit in the building was empty.

Firefighters also rescued three dogs from the building. No one was hurt, the department said.