Credit card skimmer found at north Austin Seven Eleven

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit card skimmer found at Seven Eleven in north Austin. (Texas Department of Agriculture)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A credit card skimmer was located at a gas station in north Austin Friday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The skimmer was reported at a Seven Eleven at 14730 North Interstate Highway 35.

The TDA released a few tips drivers should consider to avoid skimmers when paying at a gas pump: