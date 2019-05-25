Credit card skimmer found at north Austin Seven Eleven
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A credit card skimmer was located at a gas station in north Austin Friday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The skimmer was reported at a Seven Eleven at 14730 North Interstate Highway 35.
The TDA released a few tips drivers should consider to avoid skimmers when paying at a gas pump:
- Try to use the pump closest to the storefront and insight of store employees.
- Before paying, check for unusual Bluetooth signals that contain an ID of a string of numbers and letters.
- Make sure the security tape on the pump is unbroken.
- The safest thing to do is pay for the gas inside the store.
- Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements.
- Contact the Texas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA
