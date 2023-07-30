AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash sent three people to a hospital while DPS troopers were responding to dozens of cars gathering in north Austin Saturday night, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) public information officer said.

DPS troopers responded to calls for about 100 vehicles in the parking lot of the Target at 8610 Research Blvd around 9:30 p.m. According to DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell, a trooper responding saw the driver of a Mustang speeding without their headlights on.

When the trooper tried to pull over the Mustang, Cockrell said the driver led troopers to the intersection of Ohlen Road and Payton Gin Road where the Mustang hit a Toyota.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the two people who were inside the Toyota and the driver of the Mustang to the hospital. Austin police officers and firefighters with the Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

APD also told KXAN they responded to calls about cars participating in several “sporadic” street takeovers, including near the area just before the crash. Officers responded to multiple locations across the city for calls about the takeovers, including the intersection of Barton Springs Rd. & S Lamar Blvd., the 9900 block of S I-35 Frontage Rd. and the 400 block of Center Ridge Dr.

At least 24 people were charged for participating in street takeovers across the city last February. It is not yet known if charges will be filed as a result of this crash or takeovers that took place Saturday.