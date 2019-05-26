Crash reported at north I-35 southbound where man fell off truck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights file photo (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a crash at 4200 north Interstate 35 southbound of a vehicle-pedestrian incident.

Austin police report that a man fell off a truck around 9 p.m. Police say that the man was not hit by a vehicle but that the truck left the scene. According to Austin Travis-County EMS, the patient was transported to a local trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There could be a possible backup in the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.