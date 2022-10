AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash on Highway 71 eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.

This comes as people are trying to get home after Austin City Limits Music Festival.

According to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, the crash is blocking the right lane and shoulder near Spirit of Texas Drive.

Traffic Alert: Crash EB SH – 71 near the airport. It's causing back ups because the right lane is closed. If you're trying to get to the airport, drivers can still exit at Spirit of Texas or get over to the left lane to get off at the following Airport exit.

Drivers should expect delays. On Monday, the First Warning Weather team said scattered to widespread rain made for a wet morning commute.