AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following an auto-pedestrian crash in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Paramedics and firefighters were called out to the 2200 block of East Ben White Blvd. at about 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious person at the scene.

According to ATCEMS, the man was taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries, however, they are not expected to be life threatening.