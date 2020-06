AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash involving two trucks closed a portion of Interstate Highway 35 Friday morning, causing heavy delays. The road has since been cleared.

UPDATE: Southbound I-35 has reopened near 12th St in downtown Austin. Drive friendly, y’all. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) June 5, 2020

According to a Tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, southbound I-35 was closed near 12th Street in downtown Austin.

Traffic on I-35 is detouring onto the frontage road.

KXAN photojournalist Julie K. says NB lanes of I-35 are starting to moving slowly and 2 SB lanes are open after a crash involving a dump truck near 12th St. pic.twitter.com/E2jOiWclEP — Amanda Dugan (@mandydugan) June 5, 2020

This is a developing story, it will be updated with more information.