AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash involving a pedestrian had blocked several lanes at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive in southeast Austin earlier on Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was called to the crash, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, just before 6 a.m. One adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN the driver stayed at the scene. Officers were still at the crash site as of 6:30 a.m.

Austin Transportation said several lanes were blocked at the intersection at 6:32 a.m. The crash was cleared by 7:10 a.m.