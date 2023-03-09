AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down southbound MoPac between US 290 and William Cannon after two vehicles crashed early Thursday morning.

APD said one person was transported to the hospital after the crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m.

At least four people were involved. Police said children were involved in the crash but did not know how many children were involved.

Police say the following lanes are closed as of 5:30 a.m.:

WB 290 flyover to SB MoPac

Onramp to SB MoPac

SB MoPac

According to APD, four people were in one of the vehicles. APD said two are in critical condition. It did not have information on the other two.

Police did not have information about the people in the second vehicle.