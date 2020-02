AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have reopened all the lanes of southbound I-35 near Rundberg Lane Sunday night after a crash shut down the highway.

Officers got the call to respond to the 9300 block of North I-35 just before 9:30 p.m. An APD watch commander says at least four vehicles are involved, including two 18-wheelers and two cars.

There are injuries, but he was not able to provide more specifics.

Drivers were advised to watch for lane closures, officers and first responders on scene.