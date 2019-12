AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been declared a trauma alert as a result of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV Saturday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate Highway 35 near Braker Lane. Two lanes of the highway are shut down.

Expect delays in the area, ATCEMS says.

