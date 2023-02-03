AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should expect major backups Friday morning in north Austin after icy conditions reportedly caused 10 cars to crash on U.S. 183.

The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.

Additionally, Leander police posted on social media that ice is causing crashes on the elevated portions of the 183A toll road. Officers are asking people to slow down and drive to the road conditions.

The Cedar Park Police Department also shared Friday morning that officers are closing down East Whitestone between North Vista and Arrow Point due to ice on the roadway causing several crashes.