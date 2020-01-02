Crane Watch: Big real estate projects taking shape in 2020, from sports arenas to new downtown high-rises

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — 2019 went out with a boom, in terms of commercial real estate in the Austin area.

One of the biggest proposed projects of the year is a 3.8 million-square-foot distribution facility in Pflugerville from Amazon.com Inc.

Dubbed Project Charm, plans call for a four-and-a-half-story logistics hub on about 94 acres at 2000 E. Pecan St., less than a mile west of the State Highway 130 toll road, according to plans submitted to the city of Pflugerville.

Amazon and Pflugerville officials have declined to comment.

Read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.