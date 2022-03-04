Cowboy Breakfast marks return of Rodeo Austin after 2-year pandemic absence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The official kick-off to Rodeo Austin is a tasty one.

The Cowboy Breakfast at the Long Center marked the opening of the three-week-long event celebrating Western culture and lifestyle, and our Kristen Currie was there in her boots to give everyone a glimpse.

From 6-8 a.m. Friday, pancakes were flipped and breakfast tacos were served up among other delectable dishes as they enter Rodeo Austin event returned to town after the pandemic canceled the event the past two years.

The Cowboy Breakfast kicked off Rodeo Austin in its return after two years of pandemic-forced cancellations. (KXAN photo)

Along with the Cowboy Breakfast, the BBQ Austin competition starts Friday, featuring teams from all over Texas vying for bragging rights to say they have the best BBQ in Texas. There’s also a fair and carnival, along with a BBQ Austin University, an interactive session where top BBQ chefs help teach ordinary people how to make succulent, savory Texas-style BBQ.

Rodeo Austin officials announced its live music lineup in January, and it features artists like Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Ryan Bingham, among others.

For more information on the entire Rodeo Austin schedule of events, go to its website.