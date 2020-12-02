COVID-19 rapid testing for AISD students, staff begins Wednesday

AISD is holding COVID-19 rapid testing clinics at six sites around Austin for students and staff Wednesday-Friday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday marks the first of three days the Austin Independent School District will hold COVID-19 rapid testing clinics at six locations for students and staff across Austin.

Testing runs from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at these locations:

Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Rd.

Dobie Middle School, 1200 E. Rundberg Ln.

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr.

Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Rd.

Northeast Early College High School, 7104 Berkman Dr.

Travis Early College High School, 1211 E. Oltorf St.

The district says while getting a test isn’t required to return to campus after this week’s virtual learning period, it’s strongly recommended for those who are symptomatic, those who have had close contact with someone who recently tested positive or is symptomatic and those who traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The tests will be done in a drive-through format. AISD says people need to bring a completed consent form, student or employee ID, driver’s license or state-issued ID and a mask. Students under 18 need to have a parent or guardian present if the consent form isn’t completed.

All students and staff can get tested, but people are asked to register beforehand. The online forms are in both English and Spanish.