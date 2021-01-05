COVID-19 infusion therapy to roll out in east Austin; leaders say area currently lacks resources

The COVID-19 antibody infusion center in the Montopolis neighborhood in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Just last week we had a funeral from my uncle who passed of COVID,” says Paul Saldaña, a member of the Austin Latino Coalition.

He is one of about 70 coalition volunteers who have been trying to bring more personal protective equipment, public education and COVID-19 testing to Hispanic and Latino communities in Austin.

“One of the things that we learned early on in this process is a lot of folks from the minority low income communities, in particular, were having difficulty accessing COVID testing for various reasons,” Saldaña says.

According to Austin’s COVID-19 dashboard, nearly half of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are Hispanic people.

Many of them, Saldaña says, live in east Austin, where he says resources have been limited.

“Consistently you see the zip codes that had the highest concentration number of minority low income populations also have the highest number of public cases,” he says.

A COVID-19 antibody therapy center is set to open in that area on Wednesday.

City and county leaders are partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to administer an hour-long blood infusion to COVID-19 patients who qualify for them. The goal is to minimize the symptoms of high-risk patients, reducing the likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In a Facebook video Tuesday morning, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the facility would be able to treat about 50 people per day.

The facility is located at the CommUnity Care clinic in the Montopolis neighborhood.

Saldaña says while the treatment will be beneficial for the community, he still has concerns.

“At the same time, if the vaccine is available, why aren’t we making that vaccine available in the community? Why should our community be treated as second class citizens and therefore, you know, only be given alternatives when the vaccine is available to everybody else?”

Saldaña also says the root issues still persist, like a lack of communication and public education for Spanish speakers or those without internet access.

Stephanie Hayden with Austin Public Health addressed inequities during Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court, saying they are working on a vaccine distribution plan to include hard-hit, low-income and minority communities.