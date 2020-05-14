COVID-19 hospitalization numbers stay steady in Austin area, but doctors warn of potential surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Wednesday, according to Austin Public Health, 88 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the Austin-Round Rock area.

For the last several days, the number of hospitalizations remained steady in the 80’s.

Dr. Jordan Weingarten, Intensive Care Unit Medical Director at Ascension Seton Medical Center, said, “For the last several weeks, our ICU numbers have been very stable. We would like to have seen them go down, but at least they’re not taking off and overwhelming the system.”

Weingarten told KXAN, as of right now, we have enough beds and ventilators even with hospitals resuming elective surgeries.

“Nobody knows what we’re going to have in the future,” he said. “We have a huge capacity. We certainly hope never to need that, but we don’t see that we have any capacity issues at this time.”

On May 1, Governor Greg Abbott eased restrictions on non-essential surgeries. He lowered the amount of space hospitals had to reserve for coronavirus patients from 25 to 15 percent.

“I see many hospitals that still have more than that available just in case we have a surge,” said Dr. Diana Fite, President of the Texas Medical Association. “So that’s good news. We’re not anticipating that it will create a problem at this point to have opened up to elective procedures.”

But Fite said, “I think that we’re all pretty much expecting that there will probably be a surge. We’re hoping it won’t be a too large a surge, but as soon as everybody starts getting together again, we’re going to see more cases.”

Weingarten said, “I mean, it’s hard to imagine that increasing the amount of social interaction is not going to lead to some increase. Whether that’s a manageable increase or not remains to be seen.”

Doctors said the question is how big that surge will be. The hope is it won’t exceed the availability of equipment and nursing staff.

“If people talk about ventilators and talk about beds, but in fact, none of that is worth anything if you don’t have a good nurse at the bedside,” Weingarten said.

Fite said when it come to reopening the economy, doing it slowly will be key.

“We can enter this slowly and hopefully keep it under control until there is an actual treatment or vaccination,” she said.