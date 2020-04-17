COVID-19 delivers ‘final blow’ to Magnolia Cafe West

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 41 years in business on Lake Austin Boulevard, Magnolia Cafe West is closing its doors.

Owner Kent Cole made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying things “have been slowing down there over the past few years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered the final blow to the beloved cafe, and Cole said, “in the face of such a huge hit with the reality of Covid-19 and the incredible uncertainty of the future, we’ve had to confront the fact that this location will not survive.”

Cole asked customers and fans of Magnolia Cafe West to leave their favorite stories and anecdotes about the cafe. The post has more than 400 comments as people reminisce about their favorite dishes, the people they met there, and the friendships they developed along the way.

Cole said Magnolia Cafe South, on Congress Avenue, will reopen “when it is safe to do so,” and he hopes the customers who frequented the north location will make the trip south for the food and company.