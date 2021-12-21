COVID-19 causes Franklin BBQ to shut down dining room again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After it reopened just before Thanksgiving, the dining room at Franklin Barbecue is closing again.

The restaurant posted Monday on its Facebook page that its dining room is closed for the rest of the week due to “multiple team members” testing positive for COVID-19. The restaurant was doing just call-in and curbside orders until its dining room grand reopening Nov. 23.

The restaurant hopes to be back open next week, Dec. 28 to be exact. The post said with the COVID cases, they don’t have enough people to run the dining room.

“Luckily for these folks their symptoms so far are mild and they are resting and recovering at home,” the post said. “It takes a village to run this restaurant and we hope to have enough healthy folks in time to reopen next Tuesday.”

The restaurant said it would contact people who had existing orders via email.