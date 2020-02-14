Courting love: Wedding fees waived on Valentine’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can’t put a price on love. For folks at the Travis County courthouse, they won’t have to worry about money to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Two retired Travis County judges are waiving the $81 fee for couples to get married in court on the holiday.

It is a 33-year tradition for Judge John Lipscombe and his wife, Judge Jan Breland. They’ll each start weddings at 9:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of the County courthouse. The free service lasts till 4:30 p.m.

The judges add more decorations each year. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

The judges have said in the past that they are happy to do it because this day has always been their favorite.

The court is marrying 30 couples Friday. 19 are individual weddings and in the afternoon a large group of 15 couples will be wed.