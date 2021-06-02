Courthouse commotion — protesters try to disrupt World Class foreclosure auctions

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — Dozens of rowdy protesters descended upon the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthouse the morning of June 1 in an apparent effort to disrupt the day’s slate of scheduled foreclosure sales.

A combination of whistles, shouting and chants — examples included “We want pizza!” and “Illegal sales!” — drowned out efforts by trustees to conduct nine foreclosure auctions on properties owned by Nate Paul‘s World Class Holdings, including for the real estate firm’s downtown headquarters at 303 West Ninth Street and its prized northwest Austin campus once occupied by 3M.

Paul’s business holdings were raided in August two years ago. His name has also come up, connected to a federal investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.