Court upholds man's conviction in murder of UT student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Third Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Meechaiel Criner who was convicted last year of capital murder in the death of University of Texas student Haruka Weiser.

Criner was convicted for strangling Weiser in 2016, and hiding her body next to Waller Creek beside the UT Alumni Center on campus.

In its opinion, the Court stated, “the evidence presented at trial overwhelmingly linked Criner to the offense in question.”

“This crime rocked our community, and it has forever affected how students and their parents regard their safety on the University of Texas campus. I am proud of the hard work put into this case by this Office. I know that Haruka’s parents will receive this news with relief,” Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said about the Court’s ruling.

Criner is currently serving a life sentence for the murder.

