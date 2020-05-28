Court to decide Tuesday if Austin murder, shooting spree suspect competent to stand trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a Travis County court will decide whether Charles Curry, a former Texas legislative staff member accused in a July 2018 murder and south Austin shooting spree, is competent to stand trial.

Back in September, Curry was ruled to be incompetent to stand trial after a July mental health evaluation.

Curry is accused of murder in the death of his neighbor, Christian Meroney, and then a shooting spree in south Austin, where two people were hurt, including a woman who was shot in the head.

The September finding of incompetency halted Curry’s criminal trial, as he was sent to the hospital for treatment and evaluation for 120 days. Hearings in the case would be allowed to resume if Curry is found competent based on findings from a new doctor’s report.

Curry previously worked for State Sen. Joan Huffman’s office, however, he was fired in May 2017. Email records from the office say he returned in March 2018 and was described as acting “erratic and sometimes demanding.”

According to court documents, on May 9, 2018, Meroney was found shot to death in a hallway at the Post South Lamar apartments where he lived.

Two days later, on May 11, Curry reportedly tried to buy a gun supressor but was denied. Sales staff later said he had been “acting crazy,” according to court documents. Later that afternoon, Curry was accused of shooting at several people while they were driving in their vehicles.