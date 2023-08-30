AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man was arrested and charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, after hitting a woman with a vehicle following a north Austin crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

The crash killed the woman and injured several other people, Austin-Travis County EMS and records state.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, the Austin Police Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the 9900 block of North Lamar Boulevard, court records said. The incident began as a two-vehicle crash between a Chevrolet Camaro and Nissan Versa in the northbound lanes of North Lamar. The Camaro pushed the Nissan back approximately 15 feet, according to the affidavit.

Several drivers stopped to help Yasmine Galindo Macedo and a family member, who were both seriously injured in the crash. A witness to the collision tried to use his vehicle to block traffic as others helped Galindo Macedo and the family member, court records said.

Before Galindo Macedo and a witness who was helping her could get out of the road, they were both hit by a GMC pickup truck, driven by Martin Mendez Jimenez, court documents said.

The witness was thrown by the pickup, and Galindo Macedo was caught underneath the truck in the area of the front right tire, according to the affidavit. Mendez Jimenez slowed down for a short period of time, but he continued driving southbound. The other witness, who captured the footage on the dash camera of his truck, followed Mendez Jimenez, flashing his headlights and honking his horn in an attempt to get Mendez Jimenez to stop, the affidavit said.

The truck dragged Galindo Macedo for longer than a quarter of a mile, according to the affidavit.

Galindo Macedo was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Mendez Jimenez was stopped by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the area of East 12th Street and N. Interstate Highway 35, court documents said. Mendez Jimenez told police he left the scene because he was drinking. He was arrested and booked into the Travis County jail on a $1,000,000 bond, according to the affidavit.

KXAN reached out to Mendez Jimenez’s attorney and will update this article once a response is received.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.