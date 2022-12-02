AUSTIN (KXAN) — A beloved Austin business will be closing its doors by the end of the year.

Sue Davis announced on her business’ Facebook page that Counter Culture, known for its innovative vegan food, would not renew its lease at the end of December. Starting Monday, Dec. 5, the restaurant will reduce its hours and officially close its doors by the end of the month.

“I don’t have a clear picture of what the future will hold for Counter Culture. The way people eat out has changed. I love Austin wholeheartedly, but with the rising costs, I’m not sure it’s feasible to rent again, and buying seems like a faraway dream,” Davis wrote.

Counter Culture has operated out of east Austin for over a decade. Before settling at its current Cesar Chavez Street building, there was a location for over two years on North Loop.

“Through those years, my staff and I have made many fond memories (and) personal connections with you, our valued customers,” Davis wrote in a post. “Without your support, we never would have made it this far. So, a sincere (and) heartfelt thank you – to all of you – for this amazing experience of a lifetime! Thanks to everyone that came weekly, monthly and sometimes daily!”

Counter Culture offers only meatless, dairy-free, and raw foods, made from scratch. Davis seeks to minimize the environmental impact of her restaurant by serving only vegan foods and procuring items from local sources.

Businesses closing in Austin

Iconic businesses closing in Austin is becoming more common.

Vegan ice cream shop Sweet Ritual in north Austin closed in June after more than 10 years in business.

Nau’s Enfield Drug, which has been operating since 1951, announced in September it would shut down. Also, after being in business for nearly 40 years, Lucy in Disguise said it would close by the end of the year.