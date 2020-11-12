Council voting on new DACC home, potential new COVID-19 isolation hotel Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Here are some of the items we’re watching at Austin City Council on Thursday.

A new home for DACC

City real estate staff is asking council to approve a lease for the Downtown Austin Community Court to move to East Austin.

DACC’s new location would be at 1719 E. Second Street. The city would pay more than $21 million over the course of a 10-year lease.

City staff said they looked at several other locations for DACC, including the first floor of the old Faulk library. They say the Second Street location provides enough space for the court to grow and provide additional services for the homeless community, such as daytime programming, showers, and laundry services. They say Capital Metro buses run directly in front of the facility.

District 3 Council Member Pio Renteria said he was concerned that neighbors in his district were not contacted and that the proposed location was too far from Downtown. The new proposed location is within DACC’s jurisdiction, city staff said.

DACC currently leases 4,900 square feet at 719 E. Sixth Street for $10,170.57 a month. The existing lease expired on May 31, but the court has continued to occupy the space with the consent of the landlord on a month-to-month basis.

Another hotel to become COVID-19 housing

The city is expected to turn the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Research Boulevard into an isolation facility for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The hotel includes 84 guest rooms. The length of the lease is 60 days, with an option for three additional 30-day terms.

Council would approve the transaction at a time when local health leaders are warning people of another possible surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Austin has already converted several hotels to shelter those exposed or otherwise vulnerable to the virus.

For Renters

Council will also vote on a a one-year, $180,000 agreement between the city and Austin Tenants Council. Through the agreement the Tenants Council would provide tenant and landlord mediation services to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.