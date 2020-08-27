Council to vote on state grants for Austin police Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin council members will vote whether to accept several state grants for the Austin Police Department.

The handouts are being scrutinized closely by city leaders at a time when Austin and many other U.S. cities are reforming their police budgets.

Among the items up for vote Thursday: money aimed at crime prevention in the Downtown and Riverside areas, a platform for the police helicopter and a first responder mental health program.

The grants are issued to the city of Austin and not directly to the Austin Police Department, requiring council members to accept them.

“I don’t want the public to think that we’ve taken our eye off the ball, even though many of these items seem perfectly great on the surface,” said District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, referring to items about victim services and mental health.

Flannigan also chairs the newly-created Public Safety Committee.

District 1 Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said some of the language in the crime prevention grant item made her nervous. The grant would provide $128,019 for targeted enforcement in the Downtown and Riverside areas under the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Austin Police staff told council members it is considering using the majority of the grant money for a community liaison, rather than officer overtime.

But Harper-Madison expressed concern that while the program may increase arrests, it may not make the neighborhoods safer.

“I just don’t know this is the appropriate time to move this item forward,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza questioned an $88,000 platform for the Austin Police Helicopter, noting that the EMS STAR Flight helicopter is usually the one involved in emergency rescues. Other council members asked to see additional data on the police helicopter’s usage during the last few years.

Earlier this month council approved a budget that immediately removes $20 million from the police budget and into other areas of public health and safety. City leaders voted to halt three APD cadet classes as an audit into training materials and efforts to revise curriculum continues.

Council also plans to gradually shift $150 million dollars from the Austin Police Department to other areas of public health and safety.