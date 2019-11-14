Council to take up motel for homeless housing, new MetroRail stations

Council members would like the city to find money for two new MetroRail stops.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a rundown of the items topping Thursday’s Austin City Council agenda:

Motel purchase for homeless housing

Council is slated to vote on whether to buy and renovate the Rodeway Inn motel off of I-35 and near Oltorf Street. The city would spend $8 million on this building to house people experiencing homelessness. This motel will offer shelter for around 80 individuals.

While the city will pay to purchase the building, Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) has volunteered to pay for the operational costs. According to the city, ECHO was the only entity that volunteered to pay to operate this new shelter. ECHO says they don’t have the cash on hand currently, but they are willing to fund-raise.

Diaper changing station regulations

Council will take up regulations for diaper changing stations in Austin. Diaper changing stations would be required as a part of new construction or major renovation of non-city facilities.

In this case, major renovations include any relocation of plumbing facilities or expansion of restroom areas. City staff recommended that a station be required in each gender-specific public restroom per floor or in one gender-neutral restroom per floor.

New MetroRail stops

In a resolution sponsored by District 7 council member Leslie Pool, council would direct City Manager Spencer Cronk to work with Capital Metro on the completion of the Broadmoor Rail Station and the McKalla Place Rail Station.

Cronk would explore various funding options and provide a memo of the findings by January 2020.

Floodplain changes

City council will consider a series of major changes to how Austin defines its floodplains, with important implications to development citywide. The changes come in response to the Federal rainfall study Atlas 14, which found that Texas, and the City of Austin, are more likely to receive severe rainfall events.

The changes include revising the definition of the 100-year floodplain to the current 500-year floodplain and revising the 25-year floodplain to the current 100-year floodplain. Also, certain residential redevelopment that reduces flood risk would be approved administratively rather than by the City Council.

Another change would expand an exception that allows a building to encroach on the 100-year floodplain to include the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam and along Lady Bird Lake to include Lake Austin and parts of Lake Travis.

Finally, the required height of new or redeveloped buildings would increase from one foot to two feet above the 100-year floodplain.

“Automatic Aid” agreements

Council is also expected to approve an “automatic aid agreement” with Travis County Emergency Service Districts, Williamson County ESDs, and the cities of Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock, and Georgetown.

“Automatic Aid” refers to automatically dispatching the nearest available first responders to an emergency. The goal is to improve response times, especially to those living along jurisdictional boundaries. The agreement is for an initial term of one year, with up to nine additional one-year terms.

Since February 2013, the Austin Fire Department has had Automatic Aid agreements with Travis County ESDs. Over the last year, the Travis County Fire Chiefs have been meeting with Williamson County Fire Chiefs from the Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, Hutto, Sam Bass and Jollyville Fire Departments.

Fund for Rainey Street improvements

Council members will once again discuss whether to use certain fees for the Rainey Street Historic District Special Revenue Fund.

Right-of-way fees, alley vacation sales payments, and license agreement payments from development projects within the Rainey Street District would be used to fund other projects in that area.