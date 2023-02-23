AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city council will decide how to pay police officer salaries and benefits while trying to work out a long-term contract with the police union.

The current contract between the Austin Police Association and the city will end on March 31.

Mayor Kirk Watson and a majority of city council members want to extend the contract to just a one-year term, but the police union would rather work with no contract until a more long-term agreement can be made.

City council would like to wait until Austin voters decided on two ballot measures that relate to police oversight during the upcoming May election.

City council member Ryan Alter, district 5, said he wants to create some stability for police officers if the current contract ends with no new deal.

Alter said he will introduce an item at Thursday’s council meeting that will take the pay benefits from the current contract, such as vacation and sick pay, and preserve those benefits if the city and police union fall out of contract. Alter also added he would like to accompany those benefits with some robust oversight.

“I hope that we are able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, but if we’re not I want to at least make sure that our APD officers understand that just because we fall out of contract doesn’t mean that we don’t value you anymore and doesn’t mean we don’t want you to continue serving your community,” Alter said.

Council recently voted to go with a one-year extension of the contract rather than accept the tentative four-year deal that former city manager Spencer Cronk announced before he was fired. The four-year deal took a year to negotiate.