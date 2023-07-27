AUSTIN (KXAN) – After hearing from several concerned constituents regarding the Austin Aquarium, Council Member Mackenzie Kelly – who represents District 6 where the business is located – said she is working on a resolution to potentially change relevant city code to make things safer at facilities with wild animals.

In the last couple of years, there have been at least a couple of incidents where people were reportedly injured while interacting with lemurs. The Austin Aquarium touts on its website that “the Austin and San Antonio Aquariums are the only facilities in the United States where guests can interact and pet lemurs.”

Further, Kelly said constituents have expressed concerns about how animals are treated at the facility.

Charmaine Dickerson said a lemur attacked her during an interactive experience at the Austin Aquarium. (KXAN)

“[The Austin Aquarium] is in my district. I need to be responsive to people in my district who have those concerns. But also to the city at large because visitors from all over [Austin] and even outside the city go to visit that location,” Kelly said. “I think it’s up to me to take initiative and be responsive to concerns when they arise in the community as a council member,” she continued.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Aquarium about these allegations and will update the story once we hear back.

Kelly said that she drafted a resolution where, if approved, the City Manager would be directed to research any viable amendments to Austin codes related to wild animals that could increase safety but still preserve educational components in these types of facilities.

In July, the Austin Animal Advisory Commission voted unanimously to approve a resolution recommending that the City Council bar any for-profit zoos or aquariums without accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums from allowing public contact with wild animals. The Austin Aquarium is a for-profit facility and is not required to have this accreditation.

Kelly said that she incorporated the recommendation from the commission into her draft resolution. The Austin Aquarium is not mentioned by name in the resolution, she said.

“While [the resolution] does seek to try and change some of the problems we’re having at the Austin Aquarium, it could apply to other situations as well,” Kelly said.

“Sometimes, out of tragedy and incidents, there need to be resolutions,” she continued.

To get the resolution on the City Council’s agenda, Kelly needs to get three of her colleagues to co-sponsor it. “We are actually at the step in the process where I’m soliciting co-sponsors from my council colleagues in order to secure that spot on the agenda,” Kelly said.

If she finds co-sponsors for the resolution, any edits they might suggest will need to go through the city’s legal department before it can have its day at an upcoming City Council meeting.