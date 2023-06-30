Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 30, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Department of Public Safety gears up to resume its patrols in Austin Sunday, some business owners hope troopers can help with downtown crime.

“It would be great to see DPS add patrols downtown,” Craig Staley, the owner of Royal Blue Grocery, told KXAN last week when someone assaulted one of his employees while trying to steal from the shop.

The Austin Police Department said the DPS deployment will look different this time around. Troopers will still focus on crime hot spot areas and high-traffic roadways – but will also assist in sectors with the lowest APD staff levels.

Council Member Mackenzie Kelly also said public safety officials told her there “may be more focus on downtown because of crime in the area.”

APD uses a data-driven approach to decide where to deploy troopers.

KXAN is still waiting to hear back from the Austin Police Department about further details on the deployment plan.

Update on downtown safety measures

This month, the city provided an update on the Safer 6th Street Initiative, a program that launched in response to the June 2021 mass shooting.

The project has three key goals:

Public space design: Bring more organization and pedestrian infrastructure

Bar operator partnership: Combined effort on organization and safety

Diverse uses and activities: Bring in nightlife and entertainment options in addition to the bar scene

Part of the bar operator partnership goal includes establishing a nightlife accreditation program.

According to this month’s presentation, these are the goals and updates on that part of the initiative:

Enhance establishment operating standards

Recognize responsible operators

Build a coalition of businesses that work together and hold each other accountable.

Program implementation coming soon

KXAN is speaking to downtown business owners Friday afternoon. Check back for updates.