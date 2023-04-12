AUSTIN (KXAN) — A City Council resolution calls for eliminating certain parking lot restrictions for bars.

“Eliminating parking requirements for bars can encourage alternative modes of transportation and reduce the incidence of drunk driving,” the resolution reads.

District 3 City Council Member Jose Velasquez is behind the measure.

According to current building standards, properties that are at least 2,500 square feet accommodate at least 25 drivers. Bars 10,000 square feet or more must have enough room for a minimum of 400 cars.

The new resolution would still require ADA parking options. The draft of the resolution states parking construction can cost businesses between $10,000 and $40,000 per space.

“Decreasing parking requirements for bars and restaurants could also encourage the growth of local businesses and increase economic activity in the City,” the proposal reads.

