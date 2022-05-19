AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council members on Thursday are set to discuss a set of resolutions that would cement their support for inclusive reproductive health care.

This comes after a draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked earlier this month that suggested the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The series of resolutions was introduced by District 2 council member Vanessa Fuentes, who held a press conference about the items Thursday morning at Austin City Hall.

“The recent directives by the Texas legislature and the inevitable undoing of Roe v. Wade will present significant challenges for women, trans, and non-binary people to access the health and reproductive care they need,” a release from Fuentes’ office stated. “This goes against our values as a City and our proposed Agenda will address gaps and provide certain protections and resources for our communities under attack.”

One resolution (Item 88) would work to prohibit employment and housing discrimination on the basis of reproductive health decisions. If council approves this measure, the city manager would move to develop an ordinance.

Item 89 would put free menstrual products in several city-owned facilities, if approved.

Lastly, Item 35 would declare the city’s support for inclusive reproductive care and couples’ right to plan their families without discrimination. The city manager would also be directed to amend the city’s legislative agenda to advance workplace equity for family building support and health insurance that covers infertility medical treatments.