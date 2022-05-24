AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kroll Associates, the third-party group auditing the Austin Police Department’s practices and policies, submitted its final report to city council members this week.

Representatives with Kroll told members of Austin’s Public Safety Committee they observed “reluctance” on the part of some cadets and staff members to buy into the new, “reimagined” curriculum. Council put a halt on cadet classes in 2020 until the department could revamp its training curriculum to prioritize de-escalation and community relations.

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, who is the chair of the Public Safety Committee, said in Monday’s meeting she wants to see this addressed, especially with Kroll Associates no longer monitoring cadet classes.

KXAN is speaking one-on-one with Harper-Madison later this afternoon and will update this story after the interview. We have also asked APD for its response to what was discussed during the meeting; the public information office is checking on interview availability.

Austin Police Association (APA) President Ken Casaday says he doesn’t believe any of the staff’s frustrations have to do with an unwillingness to learn the material, but rather concerns about the level of focus on other topics.

“One of the complaints I hear on a daily basis from people who have graduated from the last academy is that we have all this training and multicultural issues but they feel like they’ve been failed on the basics of law enforcement and doing their job,” he said.

KXAN will update this story later this afternoon after speaking with more city leaders.