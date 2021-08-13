Austin may soon be least affordable place outside California to own a home

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Experts predict that soon Austin could be the least affordable place outside California to own a home.

An outlook by online real estate company Zillow suggests that if current trends continue, Austin homeowners will spend just over 30% of their household’s monthly income on a mortgage by the end of the year. Anything above 30% is considered “housing burdened,” and the outlook is assuming mortgage rates remain steady. Some experts think mortgage rates will rise with inflation in the next few months.

While Austin is currently more affordable than markets in Miami, Seattle and New York City, Zillow is projecting that all three typically expensive markets will be under the 30% mark by the end of the year.

