Austin

COTA to host IndyCar testing ahead of season start

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 11:31 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — IndyCar racers will be at Circuit of the Americas twice this year, as the venue was selected as the host of testing ahead of the 2019 season.

The testing on Feb. 12 and 13 will be the only official gathering of full-season entries before the season begins. The first of 17 races is March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This year, COTA will host its first-ever IndyCar race on March 24. COTA opened in 2014 and since then has been home to Formula 1's U.S. Grand Prix.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss