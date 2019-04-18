COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KXAN/Ed Zavala COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game Photo: KXAN/Ed Zavala prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only hours before the second home game for the Austin Bold FC at Circuit of the Americas on Wednesday, city officials finally issued a temporary certificate of occupancy — also known as a TCO — for the event.

A TCO is required to hold a soccer game, as it acts as official city approval: no TCO, no game.

Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the City of Austin’s Development Services Department told KXAN a TCO would likely be granted during the day, pending a safety inspection from the Austin Fire Department.

KXAN has reached out for a comment from COTA and has not yet heard back.

This is the latest example of the behind the scenes race for COTA to get the city to sign off on soccer games.

Earlier this month, KXAN discovered much of the soccer stadium at COTA was constructed without city permits. A TCO was granted for the first game but only for he grandstands and field, according to the city staff.