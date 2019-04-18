COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only hours before the second home game for the Austin Bold FC at Circuit of the Americas on Wednesday, city officials finally issued a temporary certificate of occupancy — also known as a TCO — for the event.
A TCO is required to hold a soccer game, as it acts as official city approval: no TCO, no game.
Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the City of Austin’s Development Services Department told KXAN a TCO would likely be granted during the day, pending a safety inspection from the Austin Fire Department.
KXAN has reached out for a comment from COTA and has not yet heard back.
This is the latest example of the behind the scenes race for COTA to get the city to sign off on soccer games.
Earlier this month, KXAN discovered much of the soccer stadium at COTA was constructed without city permits. A TCO was granted for the first game but only for he grandstands and field, according to the city staff.
More Austin Stories
-
OUTAGES: Thousands without power after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
4:00 a.m .Read the Full Article
-
Austin's need for comprehensive weather plan to be reviewed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites prepared for a strong storm system to bring rain and possibly hail Wednesday night, some city leaders said they need to do more to plan for flooding and other extreme weather.
Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool who represents District 7 proposed a resolution that called for creating a comprehensive resilience plan.
"We're having really a historic number of abrupt and really severe weather events in our city," she said.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgetown man's 'miracle' hand surgery restores severed fingers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's been three months since a horrific day at work for Augusto Marcotulio SiriGomez.
He hadn't been at work for more than an hour at his job in Georgetown on January 28, when he needed to cut a piece of wood. He turned on the table saw, placed the wood near it and that's when it happened.
"My hand just slipped and I cut my fingers on the blade," he explained, speaking in his native language, Spanish. He had cut off four of his fingers from his index to his pinky on his left hand. "One fell over there, another one went over there," he pointed to the floor. "And it was only my pinky finger that stayed hanging by a tiny bit of skin."Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats