Corvette driver died after sideswiping rideshare car, hitting poles in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man died after an early morning crash in central Austin near North Lamar Boulevard on Feb. 7.

The Austin Police Department said it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of San Gabriel Street.

Investigations show the man was driving a red, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette southbound in the 3000 block of North Lamar at a high speed. The Corvette sideswiped a silver, 2018 Ford Explorer being used as a rideshare vehicle before hitting two telephone poles and a parked Toyota Tundra. The Tundra was unoccupied at the time.

The Corvette stopped near West 29th Street and Shoal Crest Avenue. The Corvette’s driver, who has not been identified yet, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

No one else was hurt.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.

