Coronavirus cancels Barton Springs 2021 Polar Bear Plunge, people asked to share past years’ memories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — 2021 would have marked the 41st annual Polar Bear Plunge at Barton Springs Pool in Austin, but organizers have canceled it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of the local characteristics of the virus and related community priorities,” PARD wrote in a release. “It’s been determined that this event should not proceed during Stage 4: COVID-19: Risk-Based Guidelines.”

Under that stage, people should avoid social gatherings or getting together with more than 10 people. This week, Austin’s public health authority has said the area is inching uncomfortably close to the Stage 5 risk level.

Barton Springs Pool is generally open during the week with capacity limits, according to its website.

However, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department says it will not open the pool on New Year’s Day, meaning people won’t have the opportunity to dive into the three-acre pool that averages 68 to 70 degrees. However, it is asking people to still commemorate it virtually, by posting memories of past events on social media with the hashtag #polarplungeatx.

KXAN captured one of those memories in 2019, when longtime participants both literally and figuratively took the plunge. On Jan. 1, 2019, Steve Smith asked Janeen Bailey to marry him. The following Jan. 1, KXAN spoke to them again at the plunge, and they said they were working on wedding plans.