AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cooling centers opened Tuesday in Austin with heat index values expected to range between 103°-113°, according to a City of Austin alert.

A heat advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Central Texas. Tuesday afternoon highs were expected to be near 100°.

“Due to extreme heat, all Austin Parks and Library facilities will serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours,” the city’s alert reads.

Service animals will be permitted in the facilities.

The addresses and hours for Austin Public Library facilities and Austin Parks are listed online.

How to sign up for emergency alerts

You can sign up for emergency alerts at ReadyCentralTexas.org.

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management partnered for the emergency preparedness app, the city’s website states.

The Ready Central Texas app provides (according to the city website):

News updates and warnings

Preparedness resources

Emergency plan checklists to help make sure you have what you need

The free app is available on Android and iOS devices.