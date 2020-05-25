Convicted felon caught with drugs, gun on 6th Street, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A convicted felon was accused of having multiple types of drugs and carrying a gun illegally on Sixth Street Saturday night, according to an arrest affidavit.

It was the first weekend some bars were allowed to open in Austin in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state after being shut down due to COVID-19.

An APD officer, working Austin’s entertainment district, noticed three men walking toward a silver Cadillac near East Sixth Street. The man that got in the driver’s seat appeared to be “unsure on his feet” and the APD officer believed he was potentially intoxicated, the affidavit says.

As officers walked toward the car, the three men quickly got out of the car and closed the doors. The officer immediately noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The man from the driver’s seat, identified as 27-year-old Dante Price, told the officer he had marijuana in his pocket which was confirmed when the officer checked Price’s pocket, the affidavit says.

Following the marijuana discovery, officers searched the car with probable cause. During the search, officers found a multi-colored backpack in the passenger seat with a large amount of pills in different shapes and colors that appeared to be ecstasy along with an ounce of marijuana, the affidavit says.

Later, it was confirmed the pills were ecstasy that also tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight was over 81 grams, according to the affidavit. Fentanyl is not a consistent component of ecstasy and is an extremely powerful and dangerous drug.

Underneath the bag, officers say they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The bag and handgun are believed to be the possessions of 28-year-old Herman Stewart. Stewart was previously convicted of three separate first-degree aggravated robbery felonies in Austin, the affidavit says.

A red backpack was also discovered during the search. Inside the backpack was over 21 ounces of marijuana and 19 grams of ecstasy pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. Price told officers the red backpack and its contents belonged to him, according the affidavit.

As of Monday morning, Price and Stewart are both in custody at the Travis County Jail.