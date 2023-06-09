AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is working with the City of Austin to help some of the community’s most vulnerable.

While paying their bills, Austin Energy customers can contribute to public education. The contributions would then get handed out to school districts to provide support to students who are experiencing homelessness.

“It was decided that basic needs, any funds, that came into the school districts would be spent on basic needs,” advocate and volunteer Scott Johnson told KXAN.

Furthermore, he said those funds would go toward school uniforms, as well as other types of assistance, such as shelter and food.

Austin Energy said the program is still in the early stages. Austin City Council approved its launching in December 2022.