Consulting firm to brief Austin City Council ahead of vote to reinstate APD cadet academy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, Austin City Council will decide whether to move forward with reinstating Austin Police Department’s cadet academy.

In March, council voted to reinstate the academy by early June.

If passed, Thursday’s resolution to restart police training would also include a requirement that Kroll Associates, Inc., will observe and evaluate the department’s “Pilot Reimagined Police Cadet Training Academy.”

Kroll reviewed APD’s former academy and developed a list of recommendations and goals for the department to institute in training academies moving forward. On Tuesday afternoon, representatives from Kroll will brief Austin City Council on the progress APD has made on those goals.

Cary Roberts, executive director of the Greater Austin Crime Commission, says since the start of this fiscal year, which was October 1, APD has lost 130 officers due to retirements and resignations. Those are positions the department has been unable to fill with new officers.

